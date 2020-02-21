Minimum wage to rise to at least $12.65 through 4 increases beginning in April

The provincial government announced four increases to minimum wage on Friday, set to come into effect between April 1, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021.

Two of those increases are scheduled to fall in line with national consumer price index, or inflation, while two others aren't explained in government's Friday news release.

The announcement comes just days after outgoing Premier Dwight Ball resigned from his position, leaving the provincial Liberals scrambling to find a party leader, table a budget and prepare to call an election over the next year, as required in legislation.

Provincial legislation also requires that minimum wage be reviewed every two years, with the next review due by April.

The first of the four increases will come into effect on April 1, when the current minimum wage of $11.40 an hour, which was ushered in in 2019, will increase to $11.65, based on inflation.

On Oct. 1, a 50 cent increase will bring minimum wage to $12.15.

The minimum wage will once again be increased on April 1, 2021, based on the national consumer price index at that time, with an additional increase of 25 cents.

Finally, on Oct. 1, 2021, there will be another 25 cent increase, bringing the new minimum wage to $12.65, plus the national consumer price index increase from the April 2021 bump.



"Our government is committed to ensuring a fair minimum wage for workers in this province. We realize recent increases have not been enough to keep up with minimum wage rates across the country and that we must do more to help low income earners in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Christopher Mitchelmore, minister of advanced education, skills and labour.

"This is a balanced approach and, as a result of these increases, we expect to be more closely aligned with our Atlantic counterparts."

In October, government announced the appointment of a committee, reporting to Mitchelmore, to look into the province's minimum wage, well before the April 2020 deadline.

The committee consisted of former Conception Bay South mayor Stephen Tessier, businesswoman Brenda O'Reilly and labour representive Allison Doyle.

It is not evident that government's Friday announcement is a result of the committee's findings.

