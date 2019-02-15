Skip to Main Content
Minimum wage going up in Newfoundland and Labrador on April 1

Workers in the province will get paid an extra quarter per hour.

Baseline hourly wage goes up 25 cents to $11.40

CBC News
The minimum wage will increase in Newfoundland and Labrador on April 1, 2019, to $11.40 an hour.

Workers in Newfoundland and Labrador making the minimum wage will have an extra quarter added to each hour on their paycheques.

The minimum wage will increase from $11.15 to $11.40 on April 1. The minimum wage for overtime work will go to $17.10.

According to a news release from the provincial government, this is the second straight year where the minimum wage was increased to match fluctuations in the National Consumer Price Index.

"We will continue to monitor and review our labour standards legislation to ensure it remains relevant, responsive, and comparable to jurisdictions across the country," said Bernard Davis, minister responsible for labour, in the release.

The province currently has the third lowest minimum wage in the country, ahead of only Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. 

