Minimum wage increases by 50 cents in N.L.

Newfoundland and Labrador's minimum wage has increased to $13.70 per hour. (CBC)

The minimum wage in Newfoundland and Labrador increased by 50 cents an hour on Saturday.

The increase means minimum wage workers in the province now earn $13.70 per hour. The increase was initially announced this past May, when the provincial government's Minimum Wage Review Committee released its final report.

Another increase is scheduled for April of next year, rising by 80 cents to $14.50 an hour.

On October 1, 2023, minimum wage will increase again to reach $15 per hour.

Newfoundland and Labrador's minimum wage sits about on par with the rest of Atlantic Canada, according to the Retail Council of Canada.

Prince Edward Island's minimum wage is also $13.70, while Nova Scotia's is $13.60 and New Brunswick's is $13.75.