Man dies after workplace incident in Ming's Bight

Police say a 63-year-old man was killed on Wednesday in Ming's Bight after an incident at the government wharf.

Around 1 p.m., members of the Baie Verte RCMP, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the wharf. The man died at the scene of injuries sustained in the incident.

Occupational Health and Safety has been brought in to investigate.

Ming's Bight is located on the Baie Verte Peninsula, 80 kilometres northeast off the Trans-Canada Highway.

This is the third fatal workplace incident this year — coming just two weeks after a man died following an incident in Stephenville.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador