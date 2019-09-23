Worker found dead near Quebec-Labrador border mine site

Quebec provincial police say a mine worker was found dead in a body of water in Fermont, a town near the Quebec-Labrador border.

Police say it appears to be a work-related incident, and the man worked for ArcelorMittal.

The man, who was in his 30s, was found by Sûreté du Québec officers, who were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Radio-Canada.

A police spokesperson said the investigation will be led by Quebec's workplace health and safety board — known by its French acronym, CNESST — and assisted by investigators from the Sûreté du Québec.

Members of the Forensic Identification Service are on site trying to reconstruct the scene.