Worker found dead near Quebec-Labrador border mine site
Quebec police and the province's workplace health and safety board are investigating what they say is a workplace-related fatality in Fermont.

Man in his 30s found dead in Fermont

Sûreté du Québec say they were called to the scene Sunday night. (CBC)

Quebec provincial police say a mine worker was found dead in a body of water in Fermont, a town near the Quebec-Labrador border.

Police say it appears to be a work-related incident, and the man worked for ArcelorMittal.

The man, who was in his 30s, was found by Sûreté du Québec officers, who were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Radio-Canada. 

A police spokesperson said the investigation will be led by Quebec's workplace health and safety board — known by its French acronym, CNESST — and assisted by investigators from the Sûreté du Québec.

Members of the Forensic Identification Service are on site trying to reconstruct the scene.

With files from Radio-Canada

