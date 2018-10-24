Next stop, Disneyland for this 33-year-old Grand Bank millionaire

Bram Whittle is $1 million richer, and a visit to the so-called Happiest Place on Earth is in his family's future.

But before he could check his ticket that turned out to be a winner, he had to find it.

After a weekend of searching, Whittle ultimately found it under the seat cover of his car.

"I thought it was lost," he said.

So who did he share the news with?

"Everybody!" he said, laughing at Wednesday's cheque presentation in Marystown.

A trip and a truck

He said the win means peace of mind.

"No more worries," he says. "No more worries about anything now."

He isn't wasting any time spending his newfound cash, buying an SUV and a truck already, and a house very soon.

Whittle also said he will take some time off from his two jobs to go to Disneyland.

But there is some saving in his future, too, namely for his two children's education funds.

Lotto players in this province are on a roll of sorts lately — in the last seven weeks, 11 prizes of $500,000 or more have been handed out.