Latest N.L. millionaire plans date with the Boss on Broadway

A Conception Bay South man had bargains on the brain when he visited a convenience store — a stop that ended up making him $1 million richer.

Leo Barron wanted to get the weekly grocery flyers to scout out the best deals. He also opted to buy a Lotto Max ticket.

"When I went in there, I said, 'It's payday. I think I'll buy a ticket,'" he said at Monday's cheque presentation in St. John's.

"And sure enough, here I am, a million dollars later."

A few days after the Oct. 12 draw, Barron — who had heard there had been a winner in Newfoundland and Labrador — brought his ticket into a store to be checked.

"I was going around a millionaire for two days and didn't even know it," Barron said.

Bruce, and bed shopping

Barron said his new financial position started to sink in when he went shopping for a new bed — and realized he could buy whichever one he wanted.

He plans to stay in his current home and remain at his job of safety co-ordinator — for now.

"Retirement is getting closer now, no doubt, and that feels pretty good," Barron said.

Family is top priority, including his grandchildren, who are one week old and three years old.

"Hopefully I'll be able to take good care of them. And my three children are here also and I'm going to take care of them," Barron said.



He plans to visit his sister in Florida and there is a splurge in there, too. He had dreamed of seeing Bruce Springsteen in his soldout one-man show on Broadway, but was dismayed when he learned resale tickets started at around $1,500.

"Now I can get them," he said, smiling.

So now that he hit the jackpot, is Barron going to stop playing the lottery?

"Oh no, no, no! I got tickets for Friday night now."

With files from Stephen Miller