The Dr. L.A. Miller Centre has been running on limited electricity since June 6, as the result of a blown transformer.

Eastern Health says it is working with Newfoundland Power to replace a transformer cable to restore full power as soon as possible.

But for Darryl Hutchings, whose father is a patient at the facility, that's not good enough.

"It's running on limited sources, which is just a generator basically," he said.

"Just keeps the lights on and keeps the patient equipment running. I don't even think the cafeteria's working."

Hutchings said the building's lack of power is making an already uncomfortable situation for patients even worse.

"It's impacted my father because there's no air conditioning. It's really warm, it's really humid, he's very sick," Hutchings said.

"He just had a major stroke. He's in here trying to get rehabilitated, but that's going to be very difficult when they have to run on limited sources of power,."

Update on service interruptions at Dr. L.A. Miller Centre.<br>For more information, please visit: <a href="https://t.co/EanyjOLz5H">https://t.co/EanyjOLz5H</a> <a href="https://t.co/aveLQJrw4X">pic.twitter.com/aveLQJrw4X</a> —@EasternHealthNL

Eastern Health has been forced to reschedule outpatient clinics at the centre since the outage occurred on Thursday. Appointments originally scheduled through Monday have been affected, thus far.

Safety first

Despite the loss of power, the health authority insists the situation remains safe for patients and their families.

Contingencies have been implemented to provide patient meals, and Eastern Health says nurses have not reported any discomfort among patients with regard to environmental temperatures.

"A lot of patients who are sick are complaining about it because it's very warm ... they can't even go get a cold drink out of most of the fridges because the coolers are gone," Hutchings said.

The health authority says ice is available at the Caribou Memorial Veterans Pavilion next door, and cold tap water remains available at the Miller Centre.

Eastern Health says patients whose appointments have been impacted by the power disruption at the Dr. L.A. Miller Centre are being contacted. (CBC)

Hutchings has been told power should be restored by Monday or Tuesday, but he wonders why a medical facility like the Miller Centre doesn't have a better backup plan in place.

"We got a lot of sick patients here and I think it should be done sooner than that," Hutchings said.

"That is unacceptable and I don't think it should be happening in 2019. This problem should never get to this."

Eastern Health said the adjoining Caribou Memorial Veterans Pavilion, the Centre for Nursing Studies, and Southcott Hall have not been affected by the power disruption.

