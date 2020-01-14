5 Wing Goose Bay sergeant accused of firing shotgun in public

A Canadian Armed Forces sergeant stationed in Happy Valley-Goose Bay is accused of firing his weapon in a public place in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The RCMP say Adam Joseph Blackwell, 33, fired a weapon outside a residence in the town. They received a call about the alleged incident around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Blackwell was taken into custody without incident and is now facing four charges: carrying a weapon — a shotgun —with a purpose dangerous to the public peace, pointing a firearm at another person, discharging a firearm, and assault with a firearm. Charges filed in court accuse Blackwell of pointing the shotgun at a person and firing it into their vehicle.

Police say nobody was injured.

Serving member

A military spokesperson confirmed Blackwell is a member of 444 Combat Support Squadron at 5 Wing Goose Bay and holds the rank of sergeant.

"5 Wing Goose Bay takes these matters seriously and will work with the RCMP to support their ongoing investigation," wrote public affairs officer Trevor Ackland.

He also said that the weapon allegedly used in the incident did not belong to the base.

"All firearms and weapons housed at 5 Wing are strictly controlled and require multiple people to access them," Ackland wrote.

"Sgt. Blackwell would not have had access to a military firearm."

