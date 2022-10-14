Military flights for N.L. health-care workers sent to Ontario cost $23K

Two otherwise empty military flights carrying a small number of Newfoundland health-care workers to Toronto cost the federal government nearly $23,000.

The one-way airlifts aboard C-130 Hercules planes, organized by Ottawa and the provincial government as Ontario hospitals buckled under the strain of a spring 2021 COVID-19 outbreak, carried just nine and seven workers respectively.

The Department of National Defence said the military flights – both of which followed a press conference where Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey shook hands on the tarmac – were necessary to protect workers' health.

However, both groups flew home aboard commercial aircraft. A third group of three nurses dispatched to Ontario a few weeks later also took commercial flights to and from Toronto.

Documents obtained by CBC/Radio-Canada show :

On April 26, 2021, eight workers boarded an otherwise empty C-130 Hercules, departing St. John's and picking up one nurse in Deer Lake. The one-way journey cost $11,982, on average $1,331 per head.

A week later, on May 5, seven more health-care workers flew by military plane to Ontario. Five workers flew out of St. John's, picking up one person in Deer Lake and another in Stephenville before landing at Toronto Pearson Airport. That one-way trip cost $10,763, on average $1,538 per person.

Flight manifests obtained through access to information legislation show no freight was transported on the military flights. No other passengers were aboard.

Media surround Allison Furey, a member of the team sent to Ontario aboard a military plane on April 26, 2021. Furey, the premier's wife, was one of nine Newfoundlanders to board to board the flight. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Commercial flights on return

The federal Department of National Defence said in a statement the military flights were needed "to ensure the safety and especially the health of nurses at a time when COVID-19 was omnipresent, given their important role in providing additional support to Ontario."

Despite those concerns, military flights were not organized to repatriate the Newfoundland nurses. A third team of three Newfoundland nurses flew to Ontario on May 24 aboard a commercial flight and returned on a commercial carrier.

At the time, a spike in COVID-19 cases had struck major Canadian cities and Furey had promised to send small teams of "health-care heroes" to Ontario. The first group included Allison Furey, an emergency physician and the premier's wife.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey answers questions during a press conference held at a hangar near St. John's International Airport, on April 26, 2021, as a small crew of health-care workers prepared to board a military flight to Toronto. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

On April 26 and May 5, 2021, commercial flights from Newfoundland to Toronto were available, according to officials at airports in St. John's and Deer Lake.

Tammy Priddle, CEO of Deer Lake Regional Airport, said Air Canada operated a direct flight to Toronto on both April 26 and May 5, 2021.

Ryan Howell, a spokesperson for St. John's International Airport, said there were no direct flights from St. John's to Toronto on both dates. However, on the day of the first airlift, Air Canada operated two flights to Montreal and another two to Halifax.

On the day of the second airlift, Air Canada offered three flights to Halifax and two to Montreal. WestJet also flew from St. John's to Halifax.

Premier Andrew Furey was not available for an interview.

"Our government's responsibility was to ensure health care workers were available for support. Planning and logistics went through the federal government," said the premier's spokesperson, Meghan McCabe, in an email.

"[The] first two initial flights were planned in advance and were coordinated with [the] federal government, and when [the] third was organized [a] commercial flight was used to ensure timely transport," wrote McCabe.

