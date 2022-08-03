Memorial exhibit celebrates life of longtime Labrador West reporter

Hundreds of photographs were printed, hung up or shown through a slide show at the Labrador Arts & Culture Centre in Labrador City last weekend.

They spanned multiple continents but all had the same photographer: the late Mike Power, who died of a heart attack in his sleep in November — and prompted the weekend's memorial exhibit, organized in part by Power's brother Paul.

"He was a wonderful brother, worker, world traveller, photographer, musician, etc.," said Paul Power.

From left: Ellen Turner, Bill Power, Danny Power, Paul Power, Katie Collins. Mike Power's two brother, Danny and Paul Power, cousin Bill Power and friends Ellen Turner and Katie shared memories and what they hope people can learn from Mike at his memorial on July 30, 2022. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Paul Power said Mike's friends and family stepped up to go through photographs and select their favourites, making the photography exhibit possible.

Paul Power said showcasing Mike's work allowed people to see the world through Mike's eyes.

"We've got over a quarter of a million photos together and for this," Paul said. "I think you get to know him better."

Labrador Morning 11:09 Extended: Mike Power remembered by friends and family as world traveller, passionate photographer Friends of the late Mike Power hope people can learn from his example to go beyond the usual and always help people in need.

Mike loved 'every minute' of 44 years with CBC, says brother

Mike worked as a reporter with CBC Newfoundland and Labrador for 44 years before retiring in 2014. Paul said Mike briefly worked in St. John's early in his career, but quickly returned to Labrador West.

"He loved it," Paul said. "He had a passion for speaking, talking to people and helping them and guiding them. And he took a lot out of it … and I think he enjoyed every minute of it."

Mike Power's photographs were hung on several boards at the Labrador West Arts and Culture Centre for a memorial on July 30, 2022. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Family, friends offer life lessons from Mike Power

Paul Power, Mike's cousin Bill Power, and Mike's friends say there's lots to learn from his life.

"I'd like people to learn that: do what's in your heart," said Paul Power. "Follow your dreams and do your best to make the effort. And that's what he did. And you can see where it got him, around the world."

"He saw pieces and places in this world that a lot of people will never get to see," Bill Power said. "He just wandered his own way and got his pictures. I think people should kind of look at that in saying the adventure is not the destination, it's the journey."

Mike Power's passport shows a number of stamps from a variety of countries. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Gary Shaw, who knew Mike for more than 25 years, said he was a great family friend, wore his heart on his sleeve and made sure people knew family, culture and personal well-being were key in life.

Mike Power's photographs were printed, hung up and handed out during a memorial for him on July 30, 2022. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"The lesson in Mike Power's classroom would be: be humble. Pay attention to the things that matter and do everything in your power that you can to make sure you're the best person you can be. And Mike was a walking and talking living example of that," said Shaw.

"Mike will be an example of the old saying that says you never really knew what you had until it was gone."

Mike Power was a world traveller who captured images from a number of different countries. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

