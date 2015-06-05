Identity theft, fraud charges dropped against St. John's landlord Mike O'Dea

Two court cases related to a complicated family fracture have come to a close for St. John's landlord Mike O'Dea, and he's no longer facing charges of identity theft and fraud.

It was alleged O'Dea — who owns many properties around St. John's — forged his father's name to documents after his death. He was charged with two counts of fraud, two counts of identity theft and two counts of forging documents.

Those charges were dropped during a court appearance last month. According to his lawyer, Rosellen Sullivan, there were no reasonable grounds for conviction.

Much of the legal fallout began after the passing of his father, Fabian O'Dea, in February 2017.

A separate civil case began shortly after his death, as the four O'Dea children fought over who should execute the will.

The case was settled recently by a Supreme Court judge, who expressed concern there would be nothing left in the estate if they didn't stop piling up legal fees in the courtroom.

The O'Dea family owns dozens of properties around the city, and have drawn criticism in the past for their handling of those properties and the tenants who reside in them.

A CBC News investigation in 2014 found Mike O'Dea's company, Downtown Property Management, renting a row house on Long's Hill that City of St. John's inspectors deemed uninhabitable and at risk of caving in.

O'Dea isn't finished with the courts just yet, however.

On Dec. 6, he'll stand trial for one day on a single charge of theft under $5,000. The details of the allegation are not known, other than it was said to take place on April 10, 2017.

