A cancer diagnosis is not cancelling this man's plans for a gruelling St. John's run

A cancer diagnosis earlier this year shocked Mike Dawe and his family, but he is not fighting the disease while lying down.

Instead, he's taking it to the streets.

Dawe, a former Memorial University varsity athlete, long-distance runner and Ironman triathlete, has been running to help conquer cancer.

"I was so rocked by this news," he said.

"I needed something to believe in, to push my mental and physical strength to prove that I can do this."

On Sunday, Dawe will run the gruelling 20-kilometre Cape to Cabot road race, in part to create awareness about the benefits of exercise in people's daily lives.

WATCH | Learn more about Dawe's belief in running and determination to beat cancer: Mike Dawe is battling cancer one run at a time 2:47 A varsity athlete, long distance runner and Ironman triathlete got the shock of his life earlier this year when he was diagnosed with cancer at just 35 years old. With a young son and a baby on the way, Mike Dawe turned to exercise to help in his fight against cancer. 2:47

