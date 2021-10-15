A cancer diagnosis is not cancelling this man's plans for a gruelling St. John's run
A former varsity athlete and Ironman competitor, Mike Dawe wasn't about to lie down after learning that he had cancer. Instead, he's taking his battle to the streets.
Mike Dawe turned to exercise during his battle with cancer
A cancer diagnosis earlier this year shocked Mike Dawe and his family, but he is not fighting the disease while lying down.
Instead, he's taking it to the streets.
Dawe, a former Memorial University varsity athlete, long-distance runner and Ironman triathlete, has been running to help conquer cancer.
"I was so rocked by this news," he said.
"I needed something to believe in, to push my mental and physical strength to prove that I can do this."
On Sunday, Dawe will run the gruelling 20-kilometre Cape to Cabot road race, in part to create awareness about the benefits of exercise in people's daily lives.
WATCH | Learn more about Dawe's belief in running and determination to beat cancer:
