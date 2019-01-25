Man protesting mining work near nature park ties himself to entrance gate

A protester was removed by police after he tied himself to a gate at the head of an access road being built into a proposed mining exploration site near the Salmonier Nature Park and the Avalon Wilderness Reserve early Friday morning.

"I want to protect the environment and the Avalon Wilderness area and Salmonier Nature Park for my kids and their kids," Mike Cooze said. "We fought so feverishly to put this nature park and that here."

Cooze runs a Facebook group for citizens concerned about the exploration in the area, proposed by Eagleridge International Limited. Though he has been protesting the plans for some time, he said this was the first time he'd taken such drastic action.

He said he got to the site at 5 a.m. to tie himself to the gate. Police got a call about him around 6:20 a.m. and went out to the site, according to a spokesperson for the RCMP. She said Cooze was known to police because he has protested there in the past. Police took him home without charging him.

Cooze said he protests because he's concerned about the effects any exploration and possible mine could have on the wilderness area.

"This road intertwines amongst two beautiful watersheds: the headwaters of Salmonier River, the headwaters of North Arm River," he said. "And if the gold deposits are found there, they'll damn well dig it up, poison our watershed."

