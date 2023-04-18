This Special Olympian now has an arena named after him in Lewisporte
Mike Austin a 'community hero' says town mayor
The Lewisporte Stadium is a second home to Mike Austin — and the next time he steps into the building, it will bear his name.
The town renamed the arena in his honour, and surprised the Special Olympian with a ceremony earlier this week when he found out his name would hang above the entrance.
"We just stood there with tears in our eyes and our mouths open. It was almost like we were dreaming," said his father, Norm Austin. "I'm very, very proud."
Though the mayor, his father, and residents of the community knew about the honour ahead of time, they kept it a secret from Mike. He went to the arena on Monday thinking he would be part of a ceremonial puck-drop.
He was blown away to see hundreds of people there for the naming ceremony — a move Mayor Krista Freake says is a reflection of Austin's status as the town's No. 1 fan and a community hero.
"Mike teaches us lessons about, you know, sometimes you win sometimes you lose," she said. "That you cheer on everybody. And you know, inclusivity, belonging, feeling safe in your community, everyone looking out for each other."
Austin, 44, was born with chromosomal translocation, a condition that affects his balance, fine motor skills and speech.
For more than two decades, he has competed as a Special Olympian, winning provincial and national medals in track and field and snowshoeing.
But locally, he may be best known for never missing an event at the arena, making sure he's at every hockey game or figure skating event to cheer young athletes on.
"As a family we have to put things on hold, especially during the hockey season. Mike is not going anywhere if that stadium is open," Austin's father, Norm, told CBC Radio with a laugh Tuesday.
Freake says the community has wanted to honour Mike in some way for years. When the recommendation to rename the local arena came up, the town quickly sprung into action.
The community rallied to create a special room for Mike to watch hockey in with his nephews following open heart surgery near Christmas last year, and have a policy at the canteen emphasized by a sign — Mike Austin Eats Free
The Austin family says they're overwhelmed by the love and support from the community toward Mike, as well as the lengths they'll go to make sure he enjoys his hockey-watching experience.
Freake said the community learns something every day from Mike, and is proud the arena bears his name.
"There are so many lessons around life to be learned from Mike, which is why his name will appear on that stadium for many years," said Freake.
With files from CBC Newfoundland Morning