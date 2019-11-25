New Year's Eve fireworks slated for 8 p.m. in St. John's
The earlier time slot is more convenient for families, says the City
There won't be fireworks at the stroke of midnight at Quidi Vidi Lake on New Year's Eve. Instead, the City of St. John's is setting them off at 8 p.m.
"We feel it provides a greater opportunity for families to participate, and to celebrate the new year together," said Coun. Jamie Korab in a media release sent by the city Monday.
The city said the earlier time slot is more convenient for families with young children.
There will still be public celebrations at midnight: an all-ages countdown and pyrotechnics show above George Street will usher in 2020.
Other city-coordinated events scheduled for New Year's Eve leading up to the firework show include a 9:00 a.m. family swim at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre and a skating party at The Loop in Bannerman Park at 5:00 p.m.
"The City of St. John's wants to create a city where people feel connected, have a sense of belonging and are actively engaged in community life," said the statement in announcing the change.
