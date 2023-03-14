Middle Cove and Outer Cove beaches closed to public over sea ice safety risks
RNC has been getting reports of people approaching and standing on sea ice pack
The town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is warning the public to stay well behind caution markers at beaches in the community as ice floes continue to drift in.
In a Facebook post, the town said the St. John's Regional Fire Department has closed off Middle Cove Beach and Outer Cove Beach to the public.
On Twitter, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it had received reports of "people approaching, and getting on top of, ice slabs on coastal beaches along the Northeast Avalon."
The RNC is asking the public to keep distance while viewing the sea ice, "as the stability of the ice while floating near and on shore is unpredictable."
Both beaches have been cordoned off with caution tape.
