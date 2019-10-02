Finding joy in the 'blue hour': A photographer's ocean eye candy is on display in Quebec

Michael Winsor captured this photo in the eastern Newfoundland community of Ferryland. It's one of two of his photos that are now on display as part of an oceans exhibit in Montreal. (Michael Winsor)

When Newfoundland and Labrador photographer Michael Winsor has his camera in hand, his ideal location is on the ocean.

"My favourite place in the world, basically, is on a Zodiac chasing whales, just seeing them breathe."

Winsor has captured amazing images of humpback whales and other wildlife off Newfoundland's coast, but it's two of his other ocean-focused photos that caught the eye of curators at Montreal's Biosphere Environmental Museum.

An image of an iceberg in Ferryland on the Southern Shore and a picture of the harbour in Newtown, Bonavista Bay, are now on display as part of an oceans exhibit at the Biosphere.

"It's really nice to be involved in the Biosphere because it's the only environmental museum that's actually in North America … They try to promote all our issues, such as climate change, and air and water issues," Winsor told CBC Radio's The Broadcast.

The oceans exhibit will be on display at Montreal's Biosphere Environmental Museum Biosphere for the next five years. (Sophie Malouin)

According to the museum's website, the oceans exhibit, comprising 50 large photos mounted outdoors, is designed to draw attention to the fact that Canada boasts the longest coastline in the world, connecting the Pacific, Atlantic and Arctic oceans. "This exhibition … highlights the richness and beauty of Canada's fragile and little known marine environments."

'The whole scene is like heaven for photographers'

Winsor says his iceberg photo is the same image that's now featured on a Canada Post international stamp as part of its Far and Wide series.

Winsor says the photo was taken in the evening during the "blue hour."

"You have the big massive iceberg that dwarves the little houses and there's a little fishing boat in the front there as well. So the whole scene is like heaven for photographers, like magic."

Photographer Michael Winsor took this photo in Newtown in Bonavista Bay. The yellow house is part of the Barbour Heritage Village in that community.

Newfoundland photographer Michael Winsor captured this spectacular shot of a humpback whale breaching the surface. (Michael Winsor)

As for the crisp Newtown shot, Winsor describes that as the capture of another rare scene.

"It was on a very calm evening and there's nothing moving. It was probably the calmest time I ever saw it in all the years I've been taking pictures," said Winsor.

That image features one of the yellow houses in the Barbour Heritage Village in Newtown as well as fishing wharves filled with lobster pots and a fishing boat perfectly reflected in the ocean.

Photographer Michael Winsor says his favourite place to take photos is on the ocean. (Michael Winsor)

"It's really nice because it actually shows the culture of Newfoundland," said Winsor.

Winsor says his photos are expected to be on display as part of the oceans exhibit in Montreal for the next five years.

The photos will move to other museums and galleries in other cities as well.

The Biosphere Environmental Museum oceans exhibit features large photos of ocean scenes from across the country and its three oceans: the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic. (Sophie Malouin)

