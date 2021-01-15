RCMP officer charged with 2 firearm crimes

An RCMP officer is charged with two firearm crimes stemming from an incident in 2018 involving him and someone he knew at a house, according to police.

Const. Michael Wheeler is facing one count of careless use of a firearm and one count of pointing a firearm.

Wheeler has still been getting a paycheque, and will continue to do so, but is suspended from the force, the RCMP said in a media release issued Friday. He was initially suspended without pay in February 2020.

Wheeler was arrested Friday, following an investigation overseen by the Serious Incident Response Team Newfoundland and Labrador.

SIRT-NL brought in the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to take on the investigation.

Neither the RCMP nor Mike King, SIRT-NL's executive director, have provided any more details on the incident.

Wheeler is scheduled to appear in court, but the date was not immediately available.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador