Crosbie welcomes PC candidate with anti-abortion, anti-gay marriage views

PC Leader Ches Crosbie says while he doesn't agree with the staunchly conservative views of the Cartwright - L'anse Au Clair candidate, he's still been welcomed into the Tory fold.

"I'm conservative and I'm not in favour of same-sex marriage," said the district's PC contender Michael Normore, who's also declared himself opposed to abortion and immigration and has shared content on social media relating to these beliefs.

"That's the way I was brought up."

Normore stresses those opinions don't supercede the work to be done in his district. "The issues of the people of the [south Labrador] coast certainly come first," he said.

"If I'm elected in, [I said] that I would represent the people and the issues that they had, and I would represent them the way that they wanted."

On immigration and abortion

Normore has previously posted on social media about immigration and abortion.

"So true!," it reads at the top of a post, which no longer appears in public view on Normore's Facebook account, that linked to an article decrying a same-sex marriage decision in the United States.

When it comes to immigration, he said he welcomes new Canadians making their homes in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I'm all for immigration," Normore said. "We need new people coming into the province."

I think that a human life is a human life at conception and I don't believe in abortion just because a woman wants an abortion. - Michael Normore

But Normore said he also believes in more thorough background checks before newcomers are admitted into the country.

"You have to know who you're letting in," he said.

"So that we're not letting criminals and whatever come into our country. Lots of them that come in ... are criminals, so we've got to have a good vetting policy in place."

Under Canadian immigration law, convicts for crimes ranging from theft to driving under the influence can be deemed criminally inadmissible.

A post on Michael Normore's Facebook page from 2015 linked to an article decrying the U.S. Supreme Court decision requiring states to grant same-sex marriages. It no longer appears publicly on Normore's page. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Normore also declares himself personally against legal abortion, except if a woman's pregnancy puts her life in danger.

"I would go along with abortion as a way to save her life," he said. "Otherwise I think that a human life is a human life at conception and I don't believe in abortion just because a woman wants an abortion."

He said if a prospective voter has concerns about his position on these issues, they aren't obligated to support him.

"My personal beliefs are my personal beliefs, and you can't just change that to get a vote ... they got a choice, they can vote for me or they can vote for Lisa Dempster, that's up to them."

Candidate welcome

Crosbie says he doesn't agree with Normore's conservative views on the issue of same-sex marriage or abortion, but still supports him as a candidate.

"I think he's a fine candidate and will represent the constituents of that district on the issues that are truly important to them," Crosbie said as he toured central Labrador Thursday.

"The fact that he has conservative views on those issues, [that] he recognizes are a matter of personal opinion — there are others like him out there, and since it's a democracy we have to respect that we have people representative of the full spectrum of opinion," Crosbie said.

"Mr. Normore is part of that spectrum."

Ches Crosbie chats with a constituent at a Tim Horton's in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Thursday morning as he toured central Labrador. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Crosbie says his own views on abortion and same-sex marriage are on the liberal end of that spectrum.

"I think the way the law is, is the way it needs to be," Crosbie said.

He said he believes Normore seeks to represent the "bread and butter" issues, such as health care and transportation, that he's been hearing going door-to-door in his district.

"These are not policy positions of the PC Party," Crosbie stressed. "There are no resolutions that anyone would find disturbing on any of those issues, [to] anyone who's liberally-minded."

Not a politician

Normore, a 63-year-old retiree, doesn't live in the district, instead residing in the Humber Valley area.

"I'm building a house in L'anse au Loup. I started it last year and am going to complete it this summer," he said.

Normore worked as a federal fisheries officer in the 1980s, living in Cartwright for seven years and St. Lewis for two years. He said he moved his family to the island of Newfoundland and trained in nursing after the moratorium on the fishery took hold.

"I'm not a politician," he said. "I never had any political aspirations."

Michael Normore lives in the Humber Valley now but says he's building a home in L'anse Au Loup. (Michael Normore/Facebook)

However, Normore said he thinks people on on the southern coast of Labrador and in the straits are "fed up" with the representation they've been getting under the Liberal government.

Normore said there has been no discussion of issues like same-sex marriage, abortion or immigration while he's been out campaigning. His plan is to hit every home in the Cartwright - L'anse Au Clair district.

"I'm telling them that I'll be a voice for them, they've been ignored for too long," he said.

"I'll do whatever I have to do to bring their issues to light."

