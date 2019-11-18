Crown seeks 7 to 9 years for attempted murderer Michael Lidd

Details emerged Monday in a sentencing hearing for a man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, for stabbing a man in the neck following a sexual encounter.

Michael John Lidd, 31, was in court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay for stabbing Adrian Asta outside an Ultramar gas station on May 10.

"It's very clear that when you stab someone in the neck with a knife, that your intention is to kill," Crown prosecutor Stephen Anstey said.

Asta was treated at the Labrador Grenfell Health Centre, and survived the attack but could not remember who attacked him due to alcohol consumption.

Prior to the incident, the two were last seen together at an emergency shelter on Hillcrest Road.

Lidd is no stranger to the court

"Mr. Lidd's record could be described as extensive, with more than 100 prior offences," Anstey said.

Those offences included two prior sexual assault convictions and one conviction of sexual interference, as well as a conviction of arson with endangering property.

His record is largely breaches of court orders, property offences and mischief. It escalated with the attempted murder last spring.

"Mr. Lidd was essentially caught on video committing this offence," Anstey said.

He was located by the RCMP on May 16 and was arrested.

Video surveillance from Ultramar showed Lidd back-on during the time of the attack, but he later turned around and was visibly covered in blood, according to the Crown's evidence.

Mr. Lidd was trying to get some sleep in the vehicle but Mr. Asta would not let him. - Stephen Anstey

On May 17, Lidd confessed to Const. Mo Agha of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP detachment that he tried to kill Asta. The officer was the only person in the court's gallery for the sentencing hearing.

"Mr. Lidd informed Mr. Agha that he had been drinking with Mr. Asta and the two went into a vehicle where the two had a consensual sexual encounter," Anstey said.

"Mr. Lidd was trying to get some sleep in the vehicle but Mr. Asta would not let him, continuing to attempt to engage in sexual activity."

That is when Lidd took out the blue box cutter from his pocket, and stabbed Asta in the neck, according to the Crown.

"A very significant slash wound across the neck of Mr. Asta," is how Anstey described what was seen in the evidentiary photos of the attack.

The Crown asked for a sentence of seven to nine years for the attempted murder charge, while defence lawyer Susan Day asked for six years.

Judge Phyllis Harris will announce a decision on Dec. 20 at provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

