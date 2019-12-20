Michael Lidd sentenced to 7 years for attempted murder 

Michael John Lidd, 31, has been sentenced to seven years for attempted murder after stabbing a man in the neck with a box cutter. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

A man who admitted to stabbing another man in the neck behind a gas station was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Michael John Lidd, who previously pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted murder, was in provincial court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Friday to hear the sentencing decision by Judge Phyllis Harris.

The 31-year-old was also ordered to serve an additional two months, in addition to the seven years, for breaching probation.

In the spring of 2019, Lidd stabbed a man with a box cutter after a sexual encounter outside of gas station, according to details outlined by the Crown earlier this year in court.

The victim was treated at the Labrador-Grenfell Health Centre, but due to alcohol consumption, the Crown said, he couldn't remember who attacked him.

Video surveillance, entered as evidence from the gas station, showed Lidd from behind during the time of the attack, but it became visible that the other man was covered in blood.

Lidd was arrested May 16, and the next day, he confessed to the RCMP about the incident.

Lidd, who has been in custody since May, will have that time — which adds up to 217 days — deducted from his sentence.

The Crown had asked for a sentence of seven to nine years for the attempted murder charge, while defence lawyer Susan Day asked for six years.

No stranger to the court

Lidd's criminal record is long, and his prior offences top 100, according to Crown prosecutor Stephen Antsey.

Those include sexual assault, sexual interference, arson, and now, attempted murder.

In her decision Friday morning, the judge ruled out that bias, hate, prejudice or sexual orientation played a factor in the crime.

"It is clear that the parties were involved in a consensual sexual encounter immediately before the offence." Harris said.

Lidd is prohibited from having any contact with the victim and is banned for life from owning any kind of firearm.

