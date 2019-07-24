New information commissioner Michael Harvey gets unanimous welcome

Michael Harvey is Newfoundland and Labrador's new information and privacy commissioner. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Despite some bickering across party lines, Michael Harvey was unanimously welcomed into the House of Assembly on Tuesday as Newfoundland and Labrador's newest information and privacy commissioner.

Harvey has more than a decade of experience in the ranks of the Newfoundland and Labrador government. His resumé was lauded and applauded by all party leaders.

"We wish Mr. Harvey the best in this new role," said Liberal House leader Andrew Parsons.

The House of Assembly opened for a special one-day sitting Tuesday in order to pass the motion to hire Harvey.

He replaces interim commissioner Victoria Woodworth-Lynas, who took the post when former commissioner Donovan Molloy resigned this winter, after accepting a job as a judge in the Northwest Territories.

Harvey was the assistant deputy minister for policy planning and performance monitoring in the Department of Health and Community Services.

He also worked within cabinet, heading up a team implementing the new Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

Chosen by a committee appointed by Speaker Perry Trimper, Harvey was the top-rated candidate on the list of potential hires.

Criticisms of special sitting, selection process

Harvey's appointment could have wrapped up before the House shut its doors for the summer, and Tuesday's sitting cost taxpayers around $25,000.

Parsons defended the expense, saying people complain the provincial government doesn't sit often enough.

"Then when the House comes back on unexpectedly, people complain and say, 'Why are you in the House?' You can't win for losing," he said.

PC Leader Ches Crosbie took aim at the Liberals over the selection but said Harvey was the most qualified for the job. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Opposition Leader Ches Crosbie quibbled with the selection process, saying there had been a suggestion the roster of leading candidates be interviewed again. While that did not happen, Crosbie said such a move would "second-guess the selection process."

Ultimately, Crosbie welcomed Harvey to the fold, saying he will be "a formidable commissioner and will serve the people of the province diligently."

NDP Leader Alison Coffin enthusiastically congratulated Harvey.

"I understand that he is a stellar candidate chosen by an exemplary and well-respected group of individuals," she said.

"As for the selection process, I am not going to belabour that. Certainly, it would have been lovely if we could have concluded that before the House rose back in June. However, I'm delighted that we have finally reached a consensus."

