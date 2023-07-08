Miawpukek Powwow is an event for everyone, says Chief Mi'sel Joe

Chief Mi'sel Joe says the powwow is the best thing the Miawpukek First Nation has done. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Mi'kmaw culture will be celebrated in Conne River this weekend with dancing, drumming, offerings, food and more at the annual Miawpukek powwow.

Chief M'isel Joe, the chief of the Miawpukek First Nation, says the event is an important tradition.

"It's a spiritual gathering. It's a gathering of making new friends. It's an opportunity for someone to go into a sweat lodge for the first time," said Joe.

"It's a chance to get involved in storytelling. A chance to go to a sacred fire and lay down tobacco and make an offering for prayers of your loved ones."

Joe said as many as 3,000 people have attended in the festivities in the past, and there could be even more this year. He said the the powwow has grown a lot in the 27 years since it began.

"I think it's the best thing we've ever done," the chief said.

"The first year we started, the parents not so much, but young people got regalia. Then after that, it was the kids that brought their parents on side with their own regalia."

Traditional songs are often performed in drum circles during powwows, as in this photo from the 2018 powwow in Conne River. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

The powwow is for everyone to get involved in, he said, and they try to follow tradition as much as possible. It's also an alcohol-free and drug-free event.

Joe said like any community, they have their disagreements but the powwow brings people together to have a good time.

"And that it's a stress reliever, at least it is for me anyway. To see all of our people gathering and dancing and making new friends and renewing kinship and making new friends and you know, visiting with older friends. It's an incredible way of ending off a year, or starting a year, whichever way you want to use it."

Months of work to pull off

Kevin Drew, who sits on the organizing committee, is also hoping for a high turnout this weekend and counted 1,000 people already on the site on Friday. People are also setting up in tents and campers.

Drew said there will be a range of food, like squid rings, sausages, fries and gravy, and chicken.

"Everything you can think of. Indian tacos … fried bread with lettuce, tomato and ground beef, sauce and a bunch of stuff on there. It's delicious," said Drew.

He added there will also be drummers and dancers, including a group from Ontario.

Drew said it takes a lot of work to pull off the event, with work starting six months in advance. They have to collect donations, register vendors, arrange security, as well as make sure there are pipe carriers and drummers.

"It's a lot to do with our culture. It's like we're showing off our culture … and [helping] people to respect what we do for the powwow and everything. The dancers, drummers, everything."

