Conne River hoping for permanent end to boil water advisories

Officials with the Miawpukek First Nation in Conne River are celebrating a big step with the removal of a long-term boil water advisory — and are hoping this time, it lasts.

The First Nation, along with the federal government, lifted a four-year boil water advisory in June, thanks to upgrades to the town's water treatment plant and water lines. It was the fifth boil water advisory issued in the community on Newfoundland's south coast since 2007, and the longest.

"I only have heard a few people say, 'It's about time,'" said Chief Mi'sel Joe. "You know, people have been waiting, and waiting, all those years. I don't blame them."

Benoit surveys equipment inside the Miawpukek First Nation water treatment plant. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"We can only hope that the plant is up and running, and once we fix all the waterlines, it will be good for a long, long time to come," he said.

'Off and on'

The advisory was lifted on June 13. Before that date, tap water in the community bypassed the First Nation's water treatment plant.

The plant was struck with multiple issues since its construction in 2004, including leaking copper lines that served homes in the community. When the lines leaked, more water was needed to pump through the system, and demand eventually surpassed what the plant could generate.

Mi'sel Joe, the chief of the Miawpukek First Nation, says every copper water line in his community will be replaced, and most are already done. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Joe said people in his community are "frustrated" by the constant boil water advisories, "off and on, off and on."

"It was the fifth boil water advisory implemented since 2007," said Glen Benoit, the First Nation's director of public works. "I'd say, probably 50 per cent of the time, we've been on boil water advisory since 2004."

Watch a community information session on the end of the boil water advisory

All copper lines in the community are being replaced, and the plant has also added a new UV filtration system — he said both were "major things" toward lifting the boil water advisory.

Now that the plant is back online, Benoit said residents should see clear water coming out of their taps — but he admits the response has been cautious, after about a decade of water troubles.

"It certainly erodes the confidence in the water quality, even after you restored the water quality back to what it should be," he said. "It takes a long time to gain confidence back, but it doesn't take very long to lose it, I'll tell you that."

One part of the new filtration system uses ultraviolet light to disinfect water. The process doesn't use any chemicals. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Benoit said most people are drinking from their taps again, but it will take about a year before officials with the First Nation can get a good measure of usage.

The plant pumps about 300,000 litres of water a day, Benoit says, to 940 residents.

'Extremely important'

Between $4 million to $5 million has been spent to build and upgrade the water treatment plant, according to Benoit, and $2.5 million has come from the federal government.

More upgrades are planned — to allow remote monitoring of the equipment, to write an exhaustive operator's manual, and to move the chlorine tank from the main floor.

That should ensure that the plant remains stable, according to Benoit.

The water system uses reverse osmosis to remove small substances from the drinking water. This is the middle step in the process, before UV filtration, but after it comes through larger sand filters which removes bigger impurities. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The chief said he grew up in a time without a public water system, but times are changing.

"It's extremely important," said Joe. "Important for our kids, I think, at school, important for our families. It's important for everybody."

