Ball's resignation 'a bright shining light for the Liberal Party,' says MHA Eddie Joyce

In the hours since Dwight Ball announced his surprise resignation as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, MHAs across the province have been trying to process exactly what happened, while calculating their next moves.

"I think it's a bright shining light for the Liberal Party, for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. This is an opportunity to refresh the Liberal Party, to refresh it with new leadership, with new ideas," Independent MHA Eddie Joyce told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday.

Ball ousted Joyce from the Liberal caucus in April 2018, after a lengthy investigation of bullying allegations, one of which was filed by Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh.

Joyce was mostly cleared of the allegations, and returned to the House as an Independent after being re-elected by a landslide in Humber-Bay of Islands during the 2019 provincial election.

As for returning to the Liberal caucus now that Ball is leaving, Joyce said he made a commitment while running as an Independent that he would never sit in a caucus with Ball or Gambin-Walsh.

"When times were tough personally and politically for Dwight Ball, the two people that stuck with Dwight Ball, and sometimes got in front to take the bullets for Dwight Ball was Eddie Joyce and Dale Kirby," Joyce said.

"We're proud we did it. [It's] too bad at times when things were a bit difficult for us that Dwight Ball didn't stand up and just tell the truth."

Joyce added he wishes Ball and his family all the best.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement to the media shortly after 10:30 a.m. NT thanking Ball for his service to Newfoundland and Labrador and to Canada.

"In the years that I have worked with Premier Ball, we made important progress on the issues that matter most to Canadians, including investing in health care, fighting climate change and protecting our environment, and building an economy that works for everyone," Trudeau said.

"An active member of his community and former entrepreneur, he worked hard to foster sustainable economic growth for the people in his home province, and across Atlantic Canada. This includes working with the government of Canada to launch the Atlantic Growth Strategy, renew the Atlantic Accord, and support ongoing efforts on electricity rate mitigation."

'Public life consumes you'

Children, Seniors and Social Development Minister Lisa Dempster, who represents Cartwright–L'Anse au Clair, said most cabinet members were caught off guard by the timing of Ball's announcement.

"I'd say [he] will go down in history as the premier that inherited the most difficult fiscal situation that our province has ever known," Dempster said.

"You reach a point — where clearly he did — that you begin to reflect on priorities and you decided now is the time to step back."

With a looming budget, an unfinished rate mitigation plan to avoid a potential doubling of electricity rates, and mounting pressure from the public over a string of recent hiring scandals, Dempster said she thinks Ball was worn out, like many politicians who spend years in elected office.

But she said now is the time to rethink and redefine how cabinet conducts business.

"Public life consumes you. Ask my family," she said. "It's my experience, no matter what party you run for, you step up because you believe you can make your little corner of the world a better place, you believe you can play a role in making the province a better place. Dwight Ball was no different.

"Eight years in public life is a long time."

Ball served as premier for five years.

He will speak to the media in one-on-one interviews Tuesday afternoon.

Public reaction

Ball's resignation could be a topic of conversation in coffee shops and workplaces for weeks to come, as it was in a Tim Hortons on Harvey Road in St. John's on Tuesday morning.

Kenneth Griffin said he voted for Ball, but added the outgoing premier is taking the easy way out, rather than facing Muskrat Falls and the province's shaky fiscal situation head on.

"He's got so much on the plate that he just can't deal with it," said Griffin, who said he's not sure who should replace the premier.

Barb Abbott said she believes the pressure on Ball from Muskrat Falls was his undoing, adding the recent rate mitigation announcement with the federal government did nothing to ease public concern.

"He never gave no guarantees," Abbott said. "I would have voted NDP."

Pat Druken said he's sympathetic to the demands that come with being the premier, adding he would never want the gig.

"You're never going to be able to please everybody. That's the way it is," he said.

"I think he's done some good things, but along the way, trying to please different people and behind the scenes trying to take care of different people and stuff like that, I think he got himself in a situation."

