Muskrat Falls inquiry commissioner presents final report to government

A months-long inquiry into Newfoundland and Labrador's costly hydroelectric project at Muskrat Falls has culminated in a final report now in the government's hands.

The Commission of Inquiry Respecting the Muskrat Falls Project issued a release Thursday morning stating commissioner Richard LeBlanc had presented the report to Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady.

That report, however, won't be made accessible to the general population, including the news media, until the government decides to release it publicly, possibly with some redactions of the text.

Coady is slated to speak to reporters at midday.

In its release, the commission outlined six volumes to the report, which is three months overdue. The commission cited the sheer complexity of the inquiry, with its thousands of exhibits, as the reason behind the delay.

LeBlanc was tasked with leading the independent inquiry into the cost and schedule overruns of the $12.7-billion dam and power plant on the Churchill River.

He previously stated that all information within the inquiry should be open and accessible after Crown corporation Nalcor requested that some financial information be kept confidential last year.

"It's a public inquiry. It's obviously meant to be public," he said at the time.

LeBlanc eventually ruled in favour of partial censorship.

