Mews centre pool closed for at least 2 more weeks due to plumbing problem, says City of St. John's
Replacement facility is planned for Mundy Pond Park
The aging Mews Centre pool in St. John's has been closed since Jan. 13, and the City of St. John's says repairs will take at least two another weeks.
On Jan. 13, the city issued a statement saying the pool was closed "effective immediately" due to a plumbing malfunction.
On Wednesday, the city said the pool will remain closed following the discovery of more leaks that need to be repaired.
"The Mews pool has served the public well for many years, but the aging infrastructure needs replacement. Construction on a new facility is underway, but in the interim the facility is needed to service the community," the city's statement reads.
"Crews are working as quickly as possible to complete the repairs. It is hoped this work can be completed within two weeks; an update on the scheduled reopening of the pool will be made as soon as possible."
The city said changes have been made to the Paul Reynolds Community Centre schedule, where possible, to accommodate lessons and additional swim times with the hope that some of the winter swim lessons scheduled at the Mews Centre can be saved.
Residents can contact the facility to discuss their classes, the city said.
A replacement for the H.G.R. Mews Centre is slated to be built at Mundy Pond Park with an expected price tag of $33 million.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?