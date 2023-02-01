Mews centre pool closed for at least 2 more weeks due to plumbing problem, says City of St. John's

The Mews Centre pool is staying closed for at least another two weeks. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

The aging Mews Centre pool in St. John's has been closed since Jan. 13, and the City of St. John's says repairs will take at least two another weeks.

On Jan. 13, the city issued a statement saying the pool was closed "effective immediately" due to a plumbing malfunction.

On Wednesday, the city said the pool will remain closed following the discovery of more leaks that need to be repaired.

"The Mews pool has served the public well for many years, but the aging infrastructure needs replacement. Construction on a new facility is underway, but in the interim the facility is needed to service the community," the city's statement reads.

"Crews are working as quickly as possible to complete the repairs. It is hoped this work can be completed within two weeks; an update on the scheduled reopening of the pool will be made as soon as possible."

The city said changes have been made to the Paul Reynolds Community Centre schedule, where possible, to accommodate lessons and additional swim times with the hope that some of the winter swim lessons scheduled at the Mews Centre can be saved.

Residents can contact the facility to discuss their classes, the city said.

A replacement for the H.G.R. Mews Centre is slated to be built at Mundy Pond Park with an expected price tag of $33 million.

