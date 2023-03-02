New Mews Centre completion delayed by 6 months

The replacement for the H.G.R. Mews Centre in St. John's will open Spring 2024, says St. John's City Coun. Jame Korab. (Darrell Roberts.CBC)

The aging H.G.R. Mews Community Centre in St. John's will be open for a while longer, after supply chain issues delayed construction of its replacement by about six months.

On Thursday, Ward 3 Coun. Jamie Korab attributed the delay to steel supply chain problems, but said the cost of the project hasn't changed.

"There's no impact to the amount being paid," he said in an interview with CBC News.

The federal government is paying about $33.5 million to build the new facility. The money comes from its Canada Community Building Fund, but the city will have to pick up the slack if costs go over budget, said Korab.

Korab said the replacement for the Mews Centre is about 60 per cent complete, and the city now expects it to be open in Spring 2024, rather than Fall 2023. He said the existing facility will continue operating until the new community centre opens.

Korab said that decades-old community centre is beloved by residents, but is "showing its warts."

Last month, it closed for a few weeks due to plumbing issues.

"No question, it's served the residents of Mundy Pond and St. John's West well, but we're certainly looking forward to having that new facility," he said.

The H.G.R. Mews Community Centre near Mundy Pond in St. John's is decades old. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

According to a news release from the city, the new community centre will include a six lane swimming pool, a steam room, an indoor walking track and space for community programs. The facility also includes an accessible playground which sits on a giant Canadian Tire logo.

He said the city hasn't decided what will happen with the existing Mews Centre and the land it sits on, but staff are looking into various options — including repurposing the building or selling it.

"I've made it very clear, numerous times over the last few years, I don't want a derelict, old, 56-year-old building just sitting there, collecting dust, falling down," Korab said.