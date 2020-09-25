Metrobus workers reject deal, set Oct. 5 strike date

The union representing some Metrobus workers says the majority of its members have voted to reject a contract offer from the City of St. John's, and are set to strike Oct. 5.

82 per cent of the members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1462 turned down the contract offer from the city's transit committee Thursday night.

"They are fed up, and we just want to be treated fairly," said Local President Phil Churchill, who is also a bus driver.

But Churchill hopes to avoid a strike, which would see the city's bus service grind to a halt.

"We want to get back to the table and the city to take the drivers serious," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

The union represents 109 Metrobus workers, and has been working on a new deal with the city since May 2019. The union has previously stated it wants full severance packages, more sick leave and more money for those people working after 7 p.m.

Churchill said it's now up to the city, particularly Coun. Dave Lane, to come to the negotiating table with a solution.

"Mr. Lane's made a statement, on numerous occasions now, that he has some wiggle room. So I think it's time for him to do his wiggle," Churchill said.

Metrobus workers last went on strike in early November of 2010, with the disruption lasting about 13 weeks, until the end of January 2011.

