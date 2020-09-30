Metrobus, transit union reach tentative deal, averting strike for now

Metrobus and the union representing bus drivers and maintenance workers have reached a tentative deal, which means a strike set for next week has been averted for now.

The proposed agreement still needs to be ratified by members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1462.

No details on the deal were immediately available.

The two sides were heading toward a strike set to begin Monday.

When reached by CBC News Wednesday afternoon, local president Paul Churchill said officials from the union and the City of St. John's met at 9 a.m. and reached a tentative deal by 2 p.m.

"I'm not going to comment at this point. I am going to wait to go to the membership meeting on Tuesday," he said.

Paul Churchill is president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1462. He declined to comment on the proposed deal, until members vote on it next week. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Churchill would not comment on specifics when pressed about whether members would be happy with the deal.

'Fed up'

Wednesday's announcement comes less than a week after 82 per cent of members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1462 turned down the contract offer from the city's transit committee.

"They are fed up, and we just want to be treated fairly," Churchill, who is also a bus driver, said at the time.

The union, which represents 109 Metrobus workers, has been working on a new deal with the city since May 2019. The union has stated it wants full severance packages, more sick leave and more money for those people working after 7 p.m.

The city has said severance packages are the sticking point.

Coun. David Lane previously said there's no wiggle room when it comes down to cash, as budgets are tight both for Metrobus and the city overall.

"We're already predicting some tough decisions with a notable deficit for 2021 and beyond," he said. "Nobody can afford to give more."

Metrobus workers last went on strike in early November 2010, with the disruption lasting about 13 weeks, until the end of January 2011.

According to the transit union, Metrobus has been providing public transit services in St. John's since 1958. Metrobus operates 22 fixed-transit routes, five of which are wheelchair accessible, and provides more than three million rides a year.

