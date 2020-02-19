Fortnight of free rides leads to spike in Metrobus riders after storm, city says

With the city's major arteries narrowed by mounds of snow after January's major storm, St. John's residents took advantage of waived Metrobus fares aimed at keeping traffic to a minimum, with nearly 50,000 more rides than in the same two-week period last year.

As the state of emergency was lifted, the city made the call to forgo transit income — giving up $250,000 in operation costs and fare revenue — in a bid to keep roads unclogged by personal vehicles.

Coun. Ian Froude, chair of the city's transportation commission, says it may have worked. The ridership spike could reflect a reduction in traffic as the city scrambled to scoop up the snow and send it away in dump trucks, he said, and shows an interest in, and demand for, public transit.

Drivers counted 172,560 rides from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7, nearly 40 per cent more than the 125,012 riders during the same time period in 2019.

"I don't think I was expecting that significant of an increase," Froude said.

The data seems to indicate the decision also attracted new riders to the transit system, he added.

It also echoes what the city has seen in recent years: a growth in ridership overall.

"Our very top line goal is to increase ridership on Metrobus," he said, which then could help the city's economic development and sustainability benchmarks.

Froude said the city is introducing more frequent service on some routes in coming months to boost ridership and will soon allow kids under 12 to ride for free to try to remove a barrier for use of the service.

