A record number of riders used Metrobus in October

More people using the Metrobus than ever before, and according to St. John's city council, there are multiple reasons why.

Ron Ellsworth, St. John's city councillor and member of the city's transportation commission, said ridership started going up over the past year and is continuing to grow.

"I think it's an accumulation of a lot of things happening that's giving us an increase in ridership. Everything from new Canadians coming into our city, the gas pains for a lot of people — I think you're seeing a lot of people ride the transit now that ordinarily wouldn't ride transit," he said.

An all-time record number of people — 381,913 — rode the Metrobus in October, according to Ellsworth. The system saw 16.9 per cent more riders in October than the same month in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous record was 346,741 people in March 1993.

Public transit use plummeted around the world during the early days of the pandemic but sprang back relatively quickly in St. John's, according to Elllsworth.

"I think everyone's surprised, to be totally honest," he said. "We're one of the few service providers across the country that are seeing the numbers come back the way they are."

He said the city's parking revenue has dropped in 2022, which, coupled with the high Metrobus ridership, may indicate that some are choosing public transit over driving.

In 2020, the provincial government introduced a program that provides free Metrobus passes for people who receive income support and seniors who receive the guaranteed income supplement. According to Metrobus, there were 6,862 active low-income passes as of Nov. 30.

However, Ellsworth said the increase in ridership doesn't necessarily mean the city is taking in more revenue from public transit — Metrobus struggled when diesel reached sky-high prices earlier this year.

In early 2022, Metrobus launched the long-planned "Zip Network," which increased frequency on some of the most popular routes. Next summer, the city plans to introduce two extra buses on Route 2 and one extra bus on Route 10 on evenings and weekdays.

"The better we get at providing the service level people can utilize for day to day life, the more we'll see people using transit and transit systems," Ellsworth said.

Metrobus riders weigh in

Kingsley Azah, who moved to Newfoundland and Labrador from Ghana about a month ago, uses Metrobus to get around.

"I'm new here, so I'm still learning how things work," he said while waiting for the bus at the Avalon Mall.

He said using the bus is more cost-effective than other transportation options, like taxis.

Fellow rider Jaswinder Singh agreed.

"It's really convenient and it's cheap," he said.

Singh said he had planned to buy a car but couldn't justify the expense.

"I'm an international student here and the insurance is too much, plus like I have to pay my tuition also," he said.

Julia Penney has been using the bus for just over a year since she moved to the city from Bonavista. She doesn't have a driver's licence, and uses the bus to get to work.

"There are delays, that can't be helped, but for the most part I've had a good experience with it. I don't mind it at all," she said.

