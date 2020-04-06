Metrobus drivers stuck without access to bathroom facilities on shift

As public buildings and businesses like coffee shops lock their doors, Metrobus drivers taking people to essential services are losing access to essential services themselves — like bathrooms.

Some passengers raised concerns on social media after seeing drivers try to gain access to facilities only to face locked doors as they transport people around the St. John's area.

According to Metrobus general manager Judy Powell, this is only an issue for drivers after major shopping centres, like the Avalon Mall and Village Mall, close at 8 p.m.

Although Powell declined a recorded interview with CBC News, she said it became a concern late last week.

During the run of a day, Powell said, drivers have access to facilities at the Metrobus structure on Parade Street, the University Centre at Memorial University, and malls.

She said supervisors with the public transit authority are out and about Monday working to confirm a list of businesses where drivers can access bathroom facilities.

"This is being finalized as we speak," Powell told CBC News on Monday morning.

Limited service

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Metrobus is operating at about 30 per cent of its normal service level with a maximum of nine passengers at a time allowed on a bus in order to adhere to physical distancing restrictions.

Powell said ridership is down by roughly 85 per cent as many retail outlets and businesses are closed under Newfoundland and Labrador's public health emergency order.

She emphasized that people should use Metrobus only for essential travel for work, medical appointments, and to gather supplies like food and medications.