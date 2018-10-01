Meteor over Northeast Avalon captured by dashcams
Streak blazes across darkened sky over the St. John's area
Drivers on the Northeast Avalon caught sight of a shooting star Sunday night — and so did their dashcams.
Here’s my dash cam footage of tonight’s meteor <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/7vaV6Wp13P">pic.twitter.com/7vaV6Wp13P</a>—@vince_gibbons
Vince Gibbons captured the meteor streaking across the sky while driving on Columbus Drive in St. John's, just past Blackmarsh Road.
Caught tonight's meteor on dash cam! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/YyILl2PZuq">pic.twitter.com/YyILl2PZuq</a>—@alexchafe
A little farther down Columbus, Alex Chafe also caught the meteor on video.
Some reported seeing the streak changing colours.
Wow!!! Meteor just travelled north across the sky and was burning green! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLtraffic</a>—@HavaJavaNan