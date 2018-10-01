Meteor over Northeast Avalon captured by dashcams

Drivers on the Northeast Avalon caught sight of a shooting star Sunday night — and so did their dashcams.

Here’s my dash cam footage of tonight’s meteor <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/7vaV6Wp13P">pic.twitter.com/7vaV6Wp13P</a> —@vince_gibbons

Vince Gibbons captured the meteor streaking across the sky while driving on Columbus Drive in St. John's, just past Blackmarsh Road.

Caught tonight's meteor on dash cam! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/YyILl2PZuq">pic.twitter.com/YyILl2PZuq</a> —@alexchafe

A little farther down Columbus, Alex Chafe also caught the meteor on video.

Some reported seeing the streak changing colours.