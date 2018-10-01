Skip to Main Content
Meteor over Northeast Avalon captured by dashcams

Make a wish!

Streak blazes across darkened sky over the St. John's area

This video was taken from Columbus Drive in St. John's. (Vince Gibbons/Twitter)

Drivers on the Northeast Avalon caught sight of a shooting star Sunday night — and so did their dashcams.

Vince Gibbons captured the meteor streaking across the sky while driving on Columbus Drive in St. John's, just past Blackmarsh Road.

A little farther down Columbus, Alex Chafe also caught the meteor on video.

Some reported seeing the streak changing colours.

