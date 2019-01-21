West coast braces for possible flooding as rain, wind, and warmth hit most of N.L.

Most of Newfoundland and Labrador is bracing for some kind of storm weather — snowstorms in Labrador, and rain combined with strong winds in most of Newfoundland. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

High winds, heavy rain, snow and blizzards — there are Environment Canada warnings out for just about every type of trademark Newfoundland and Labrador winter weather today.

In Labrador it's winter storm or blizzard warnings, while rain and high winds will hit most of the island, with gusts up to 100 km/h on the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas and along parts of the west coast.

In the Wreckhouse area, winds will hit 140 km/h.

On the west coast, the rain has already begun, with Environment Canada calling for 50 to 80 mm to soak the west and southwest costs from Parson's Pond to the Connaigre Peninsula, with parts of the Burin Peninsula expected to be hit with around 40 mm.

You’ll find lots of patchy ice & standing (or running) water on roads in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CornerBrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CornerBrook</a> this morning. Heavy water buildup in places. It’s going to be slippery for walking, too. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/aM2cBZSQFT">pic.twitter.com/aM2cBZSQFT</a> —@BerniceCBC

Little rivers and a rainy drive through Corner Brook <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/mbnlJwvhOP">pic.twitter.com/mbnlJwvhOP</a> —@CBCbird

All schools in Corner Brook and many other schools on the west side of the island are closed for the morning, as are many schools in coastal and central Labrador.

Temperatues will climb steadily over the day, with an expected high of around 11 C on the Avalon Peninsula, said Rodney Barney, a meterologist at the Gander weather office.

"When you combine warm temperatues like that with strong winds, that's the perfect recipe for snow melt," Barney said.

Environment Canada is warning about flash floods and water pooling on roads. The flooding could lead to washouts of culverts and roads, ice jams in rivers, and localized landslides.

If you experience or encounter flooding due to the forecasted rain & snow melt, here are some tips to help you! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/WsjDqmMQGB">pic.twitter.com/WsjDqmMQGB</a> —@MYSTVolFireDept

Drivers are advised not to approach washouts.

One year since damaging floods

This storm comes a year after rain and warm temperatures caused major flooding and major damage in parts of the west coast, much of which still needs repair.

Corner Brook mayor Jim Parsons said as of 7:30 a.m. Monday, waterways in the area seemed to be at normal levels, and things were holding up well.

But crews were on stanby, he said, and were already doing work like clearing out catchbasins.

"The forecast keeps changing, of course, and we're hoping that the rain isn't as significant as initially reported a few days ago," he said. "But again, we'll just stand by, we've got sandbags ready. It's really just a wait and see kind of game at this point."

Parsons said the city has learned lessons from the damage a year ago.

"Climate change is real," he said. "I don't think that there's anyone now can doubt it if you live in this neck of the woods."

"Knowing that you're going to have those significant one-in-50, one-in-20 events more rapidly, and I guess more frequently, we have to build our infrastructure differently, and we have to start thinking about even small storms, based on what happened last year," he said. "They really do sort of bring on an additional level of anxiety, but also planning. So we don't want to get caught with our pants down on this."

Marble Mountain, which suffered significant damage last year when flooding left large gouges on several slopes and pushed mud under the base of the new chair lift, was closed Monday. In a tweet, Tourism Minister Christopher Mitchelmore said crews had done advanced preparations to improve drainiage.

Good morning from rainy <a href="https://twitter.com/SkiMarble?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SkiMarble</a> this morning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Januarythaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Januarythaw</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnfldmorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnfldmorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/570VOCM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@570VOCM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/boiradio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boiradio</a> <a href="https://t.co/6ptLJQTFZI">pic.twitter.com/6ptLJQTFZI</a> —@DonnieOK

Wind, storm and blizzard warnings

Meanwhile, there are wind warnings in northern, southern, and western parts of the island.

The high wind warnings prompted St. John's to cancel automated garbage pickup for people with city-issued bins.

Further north in Labrador and on the Northern Peninsula, there are winter storm or blizzard warnings.

Up to 50 centimetres of snow is expected in some areas.

The transportation department has closed parts of the southern section of the Trans-Labrador Highway, because it's too stormy to put snowclearing equipment on the road.

The Trans-Labrador Highway from HVGB to Cartwright Junction and the Cartwright Access Road are currently CLOSED. Conditions are too unsafe for snow clearing crews to operate at this hour. Motorists advised to please stay off for now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@TW_GovNL

