World juniors Newhook, Dawson inspiring N.L. teens on and off the ice

Dawson Mercer, left, and Alex Newhook have played key roles in Canada's success at the 2021 world juniors hockey championship, with the duo inspiring players in their home province. (Getty Images/The Canadian Press)

As Newfoundlanders Alex Newhook and Dawson Mercer prepare for Canada's gold medal matchup with the United States at the world junior hockey championship, athletes from their home province say the duo are inspiring them on and off the ice.

Patrick Lambe,13, and Mollie Power, 14, both play AAA hockey in Mercer's hometown of Bay Roberts, in the same program where Mercer began his hockey career, and know him personally and through the sport.

Power said it's quite a feeling to watch someone she knows wearing the red and white of Team Canada.

"It's cool knowing that you know someone out there on the ice," Power told The St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday. "You watch those junior games every year thinking that they're the best players for their age, and you see someone you know. It just inspires you."

Canada will play the United States for the gold medal Tuesday night following a convincing 5-0 win over Russia. Newhook scored the first goal of the game, which ultimately held up as the game winner, in his return from injury. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. NT.

"They played really well," Lambe said. "They're moving the puck well, and they got off to an early lead, which was key."

Power started playing when she was eight, and loves being on the ice with her friends. Lambe has been on the ice since he was four, and values the game as a way to relieve stress and have fun.

"I remember that I never wanted to go. My dad would need to buy me a slushie for me to go," he joked. "Now I'm very happy, and happy that my dad made me go, 'cause I really like playing hockey."

Hockey players Mollie Power, second from right, and Patrick Lambe, third from left, have spent time on the ice with Dawson Mercer and have taken inspiration from his play. (Submitted by Dennis Lambe)

Years later, the teenagers are drawing inspiration from Newhook and Mercer as they move forward in their hockey careers.

"It makes me proud, and makes me want to work hard," Lambe said. "Just as hard as they did to get to where they are."

Their inspiration also comes from work on the ice with Mercer, who has returned to Bay Roberts often to help with local hockey camps and programs.

"[Players] are pretty excited, especially the little kids seeing Dawson come back," Power said. "Last year he brought his gold medal to show everyone from the Juniors last year."

"He goes down to the gym as well and trains the same time some of us are there," Lambe added. "He shows us some of the stuff he does and we try it out. And he gives us tips on all the stuff.… It helps us get better and stronger."

Ahead of Tuesday's gold medal game, both Power and Lambe said Canada has what it takes to win over their border rival. However, Lambe had one last piece of advice for the Canadians.

"They've got to be careful, because U.S.A.'s goalie could come out hot."