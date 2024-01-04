Dawson Mercer becoming Mr. Reliable, but does he have a future in New Jersey?

At six feet tall and 180 pounds, Dawson Mercer does not fit the iron man stereotype, but the New Jersey Devils forward is proving to be a durable, rugged and consistent player in the National Hockey League, and such traits will prove invaluable as the Bay Roberts native considers the next step in his career.

On Wednesday he played in his 200th consecutive game, and made a statement by scoring twice — his 11th and 12th goals of the season — in a 6-3 win over the Capitals. It's a streak that began with his NHL debut on Oct. 15, 2021.

Mercer has been on a roll with six points (four goals and two assists) in his last five games and 20 points in 36 games on the season following what was a slow start offensively by his standards.

Through his first 200 games, Mercer has 56 goals and 62 assists, for 118 points. He set a career high for goals last season with 27, and set a new Devils record along the way by scoring in eight consecutive games.

He sets a new franchise record for consecutive games played to start an NHL career every time he appears in the lineup, after breaking the old record 11 months ago of 141 games set by Scott Gomez.

It's an impressive streak for a player who does not shy away from the physical play and if you met him on the street, you might be surprised by his slender frame and question whether he's built for a grinding 82-game NHL season.

But Mercer knows how to take care of his body, and has the intelligence to avoid the dangerous hits, said his uncle and longtime coach, Bo Bennett.

"He's seeing things before they happen, so he's staying out of the danger area even though he's in the danger area, if that makes sense to you," said Bennett.

It's impossible to avoid bumps and bruises when playing a fast and physical game like ice hockey, but the fact Mercer hasn't missed a game "shows his mindset and character about overcoming those things and keeping it going," teammate Erik Haula told Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News earlier this week.

Bennett described the consecutive games streak as "remarkable," but said he's not surprised, despite the fact Mercer is playing alongside of and against the best players in the world.

"Dawson is a focused young man. He takes care of his body. He takes care of his nutrition. He does all the right things," said Bennett.

According to the Devils website, Mercer's consecutive games played streak ranks 11th in the NHL for all active skaters (he's tied with Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins and Blake Coleman of the Calgary Flames), but it well shy of the all-time record of 1,042 games by Phil Kessel, who is currently an unrestricted free agent and is not playing in the NHL.

Mercer is in the third and final year of his entry level contract with the Devils, which pays him an annual salary of US $832,500, and will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

It's a sure bet that Mercer is in for a big pay raise. By comparison, fellow Newfoundlander Alex Newhook of St. John's signed a four-year, $11.6 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens in July. Newhook has recorded 79 points through 182 games, and is now sidelined with an injury.

What's less certain is whether Mercer will be a New Jersey Devil after this season. There's a salary cap in the NHL, and the Devils are flirting very close with the upper limit, having signed long term contracts with stars such as Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier.

Bo Bennett said he does not have any inside information, but does not believe the Devils can afford to keep Mercer.

Bennett said Mercer is a valuable commodity because of his versatility, durability, offensive upside, and his ability to play anywhere in the lineup, either alongside superstars or in a checking role.

Bennett said he would not be surprised if Mercer signs a contract with an annual average value of $5 or $6 million, over five or six years.

"I just don't know where the money is going to come from," Bennett said of the Devils' chances of re-signing Mercer.

"Can they afford a guy that's going to attract attention, I believe, from every team in the NHL ... when the time comes?"