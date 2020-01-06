MerB'ys print final calendar, but say the brand will live on

A globally successful charity calendar featuring burly men dressed in sparkly mermaid tails has printed its last edition.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club says the 2020 MerB'ys calendar will be its last, after the group raised over half a million dollars for local charities since 2017.

The calendar — which draws its name from "mermaid" and the Newfoundland moniker for "buddy" — has attracted fans from around the world for its whimsical images that challenge gender stereotypes.

Hasan Hai, the leader of the club, says thousands of volunteer hours go into each MerB'ys calendar and everyone needs a rest.

Hasan Hai is the man behind the MerB'ys, and says the group needs a break. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/Radio-Canada)

The calendars will be sold until the end of February and the final cheque will go to the Planned Parenthood-Newfoundland and Labrador Sexual Health Centre.

Hai says the MerB'ys brand will live on in other forms, with a short CBC documentary to be released this year and plans for an animated series in the works with a St. John's-based studio.