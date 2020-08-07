Merby's: See a documentary about the crusading calendar stars
A project of the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club, the Merby's announced earlier this year that the 2020 calendar will be their last. CBC Gem is now streaming a short documentary on the pioneering group.
Short documentary streaming for free on CBC Gem
The Merby's have made a name for themselves for raising money for a good cause, producing a series of calendars with spectacular photos filled with coastal scenery, burly men and glitter.
They will, though, keep working on other projects.
One new project: a short documentary on the story behind the Merby's, and why its participants are working for social change, including questioning traditional gender roles.
Merby's is available to stream for free on CBC Gem through CBC Docs. You can watch it here, too, by clicking the player below.