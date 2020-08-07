Merby's: See a documentary about the crusading calendar stars

The Merb'ys are the subject of a new documentary streaming now on CBC Gem. (Submitted by Merby's)

The Merby's have made a name for themselves for raising money for a good cause, producing a series of calendars with spectacular photos filled with coastal scenery, burly men and glitter.

A project of the Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club, the Merby's announced earlier this year that the 2020 calendar will be their last.

They will, though, keep working on other projects.

One new project: a short documentary on the story behind the Merby's, and why its participants are working for social change, including questioning traditional gender roles.

Merby's is available to stream for free on CBC Gem through CBC Docs. You can watch it here, too, by clicking the player below.

