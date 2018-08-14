MerB'ys want your blood, partner with Canadian Blood Services

If you've got blood to give, the MerB'ys want to see you this weekend.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Beard & Mustache Club, which is behind the MerB'ys calendar, is partnering with Canadian Blood Services for a blood drive this month in St. John's.

The group partnered with the non-profit organization for its August group volunteer event.

MerB'ys will be making donations and giving out refreshments, as well as posing for pictures, at the blood services centre on Wicklow Street on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The MerB'ys frolic in Quidi Vidi in last year's calendar. (Via: Facebook; Photo credit: Andrea Edwards)

The partnership comes after an announcement Monday from Canadian Blood Services, saying more than 22,000 donors across Canada are needed before the Labour Day weekend at the end of August.

"Giving blood is a life-saving habit that will make a real difference in a stranger's life," said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services' vice-president of donor relations.

"New donors are fundamental to meeting Canada's blood needs over the longer term."

In particular, blood services is hoping to see donors with Type O-negative blood, the only type of blood compatible with all blood types.

The MerB'ys last year raised more than $300,000 for Spirit Horse NL through their calendar sales and other fundraising efforts. This year, they're posing to raise money to go toward violence prevention in the province.

