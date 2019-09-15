It's the tail end of 2019, and that means a new MerB'ys calendar

The year 2020 hasn't changed the vision of the MerBy's.



The Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club launched next year's calendar Saturday with the continued goal of dismantling toxic masculinity and raising funds for inclusive causes.

Copies feature bearded people stretched out and sporting elaborate tails.

The 2018 and 2019 editions raised more than $500,000 for charity.

Planned Parenthood's Newfoundland and Labrador Sexual Health Centre will be the main beneficiary of the 2020 calendar proceeds, and the Home Again Furniture Bank and the St. John's SPCA will also receive grants.

"In the past, the money that's been raised is more than our annual operating budget, so this is going to be huge for us, regardless of how much has been raised," Shannon Driscoll, Planned Parenthood's client services co-ordinator said.

"It's pretty life-changing for us as an organization."

Driscoll hopes to hire an educational co-ordinator with the money raised, and give other programming some breathing room.

"Last year when we had a co-ordinator we did about 20 presentations a month. Right now we have maybe three on the books just because we know we can't commit the time," she said.

Hasan Hai, one of the leading MerB'ys, said Planned Parenthood's application stood out in terms of who and how the group helps.

Shannon Driscoll, Planned Parenthood’s client services co-ordinator, says partnering with the MerB'ys is a game-changer for the organization. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"They particularly service marginalized communities and they're providing sexual health services to all and sort of equalizing the playing field there," Hai said.



"Our whole thing, as far as an organization is, again, embracing diversity, and diverse groups from various communities — marginalized communities, various genders, backgrounds etcetera."

