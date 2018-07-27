'Afflicted with profound love of Merasheen,' former residents mark 50 years since leaving

Ray Hann, 68, waxes eloquent when asked to describe what draws him back to a place he left in his teens.

"This place still lives in the hearts and minds of those who have always called it home," he says.

Speaking by phone from Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay on Thursday as he prepares to welcome boatload after boatload of people returning for the 50th anniversary of resettlement, Hann says his former home beguiles everyone who visits.

"Even the name sounds magical. There's something about the place and the people. I'm afflicted with a great profound love for Merasheen. I feel happy, whole and complete when I'm here."

Some of the people with connections to Merasheen arrive on the island for the 50th reunion. (Ray Hann)

Hann is one of hundreds of people who'll take in events including a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial, a concert and fireworks

Dark chapter

It's designed as a celebration, but Hann is also acutely aware that the events also bring back a very dark time for those who lived through it.

Hann was 18 when he left.

Merasheen Island is pictured before its residents were resettled in the 1960s. (Ray Hann)

"The memory is not a good one for me. It was a real, real painful time for my parents. A difficult time," he says.

Hann says resettlement was a hardship for people like his parents; they were dragged from a vibrant community to poverty by the government program.

"It was a gross injustice," he says.

"The people of my parents' generation in Placentia Bay were impoverished as a result of resettlement and that was a crime and it needs to be mentioned," he says.

"The people who owned homes here were hoodwinked and they moved into places that were not fit to be lived in. People had stages here that were better than some of the places they moved into, and that, for me, was a crime."

People with connections to Merasheen Island are returning to build summer homes there. (Ray Hann)

But he says young people did benefit from the move and they're now reclaiming the island.

"People are going back to where their parents and great-grandparents lived and they're driving their roots back down."

Hann says there are almost as many summer homes on Merasheen today as there were permanent homes in the 1960s.

The organizing committee expects more than 400 people will attend the reunion.

"It will be a weekend to remember," says Hann.