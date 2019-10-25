Disabilities aren't liabilities, says group behind new mentorship program

A new program launched in St. John's this week pairs people with disabilities with mentors in their career field.

"It's about giving people more opportunity to understand what a job really is in a particular area," said Sean Wiltshire, CEO of Avalon Employment, which launched the program Thursday.

"We've had an opportunity for people to say, 'This is what I do, and I'm going to share the information with you, and maybe with that information you can make a career choice.'"

The MentorAbiliity program is part of a larger, national effort which also launched Thursday in Ontario.

But the local launch brought with it something more.

The Canadian Poolplayers Association debuted a new supportive division on Thursday at West Side Charlie's on Kenmount Road. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The launch party was hosted at West Side Charlie's on Kenmount Road in St. John's. Shortly after the launch, the Canadian Poolplayers Association debuted a new supportive division of the league designed for people with disabilities.

'Beneficial to everybody'

"I've gone to a lot of job interviews and the employers would say, 'We feel like you would a liability to our company.' How can they say I'm a liability to their company if they don't give me the opportunity to prove that I can do other things?" said Sheldon Crocker at Thursday's launch.

Sheldon Crocker says having mentors for people with disabilities would be beneficial to everyone. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Crocker has arthrogryposis, which affects his joints, muscles and ligaments. He said he's interesting in being a part of the program, but doesn't have all of the details yet.

"Having a mentor to guide you along and to see that you do have other abilities besides what your disability is, is beneficial to everybody."

