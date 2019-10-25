Disabilities aren't liabilities, says group behind new mentorship program
MentorAbility will pair people with disabilities with leaders in their career field
A new program launched in St. John's this week pairs people with disabilities with mentors in their career field.
"It's about giving people more opportunity to understand what a job really is in a particular area," said Sean Wiltshire, CEO of Avalon Employment, which launched the program Thursday.
"We've had an opportunity for people to say, 'This is what I do, and I'm going to share the information with you, and maybe with that information you can make a career choice.'"
The MentorAbiliity program is part of a larger, national effort which also launched Thursday in Ontario.
But the local launch brought with it something more.
The launch party was hosted at West Side Charlie's on Kenmount Road in St. John's. Shortly after the launch, the Canadian Poolplayers Association debuted a new supportive division of the league designed for people with disabilities.
'Beneficial to everybody'
"I've gone to a lot of job interviews and the employers would say, 'We feel like you would a liability to our company.' How can they say I'm a liability to their company if they don't give me the opportunity to prove that I can do other things?" said Sheldon Crocker at Thursday's launch.
Crocker has arthrogryposis, which affects his joints, muscles and ligaments. He said he's interesting in being a part of the program, but doesn't have all of the details yet.
"Having a mentor to guide you along and to see that you do have other abilities besides what your disability is, is beneficial to everybody."
With file from Carolyn Stokes
