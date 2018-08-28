No more wait lists for mental health services in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Labrador-Grenfell Health has overhauled its access to mental health and addictions services in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, axing its lengthy wait list system and now offering counselling on a walk-in basis.

You're reducing the stigma, and you're telling the individual they matter. - Pat Loder

"The doors are open, is the message we're sending," said Sandy Penney, the regional director of mental health and addictions.

Staff with the health authority began contacting people on the wait list on Aug. 10 to notify them of the change, which went into effect Tuesday.

Pat Loder, with the community's mental health coalition, said news of the change gave her goosebumps.

"It's huge," said Loder, who turned to mental health advocacy after losing her son to suicide in 2016.

"There's a lot of people that are out there that are struggling."

Wait lists didn't work

Penney said it was clear the wait list system simply didn't work, with a high rate of no-shows for appointments.

"People deserve to have the service when they are ready to have the service," she told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Loder said the change sends an even bigger message than simply access to services.

Pat Loder, right, pictured with her family. Jeff Loder, second from left, was 20 when he took his life in 2016. (Submitted)

"You're reducing the stigma, and you're telling that individual they matter," she said.

In case of an initial spike in demand for walk ins, the health authority has brought on an extra nurse, but has also been contacting clients one-by-one.

"We've assured them that it doesn't mean you need to rush in to our doors on august 28. Because this is a permanent change. You can come in when you need and you want the service," Penney said.

More changes ahead

The change in Happy Valley-Goose Bay comes on the heels of a similar announcement on the Burin Peninsula in July, where the province has also moved to offering walk-in services in Grand Bank.

​Both of the mental health improvements come in the wake of Newfoundland and Labrador's mental health and addictions plan, implementation of which began in July 2017.

The plan emerged from 54 recommendations by an all-party committee for mental health, and Penney said more of those recommendations will be adopted in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, such as hiring two permanent psychiatrists.

Penney said the health authority is in the midst of the interviewing and job offer stage for those positions, and in the meantime psychiatrists on locum have been able to cut down on wait times for those services.

"We've seen a lot of positive change since this all started," said Loder, adding she has been in the midst of setting up a support group for grieving parents.

"There's things that we as a community can do as well … we all have to take ownership."

With files from Labrador Morning