New mental health walk-in clinic a relief in St. Anthony

A new mental health walk-in service on the Northern Peninsula is being welcoming by advocates who have been calling for greater access to services.

"It puts them at ease in their mind, knowing that the service is there any day of the week for them," said T.J. Smith, a mental health advocate in St. Anthony.

"If they're having a bad day today they know they can go into mental health services to talk to them about what's going on, as opposed to waiting for an appointment that may be two or three weeks away, that's a long time for someone struggling for a mental illness."

T.J. Smith, a mental health advocate, welcomes the opening of the clinic. (T.J. Smith/Facebook)

Beginning Monday, a walk-in clinic has been accepting people at Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital, in an effort to cut down on wait times and to provide service to people when timely access is crucial.

"Basically, what we are doing is opening up our doors so people can walk in when they need the service the most," said Sandy Penney, regional director of mental health and addictions with Labrador-Grenfell Health.

"Prior to [the walk-in clinic], the service wasn't fully accessible. There [were] wait lists, people had to wait significant amounts of time to have their needs met."

How to reduce stigma?

Staff at clinics in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which opened in the summer, and in St. Anthony rotate lunch breaks so counsellors are available all day, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The service is now available in eight communities on the Northern Peninsula and in Labrador.

It's a small town where we live, everybody knows everybody, I think that's an issue for some people. - T.J. Smith

The stigma of coming forward with a mental illness in a small community is still a challenge, Smith said.

"It's a big thing in our community, I find," Smith said.

"I call it rural stigma. It's a small town where we live, everybody knows everybody, I think that's an issue for some people."

