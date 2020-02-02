Hoops and hope part of 2nd annual Dennis Squires Memorial Tournament

Lori Letto lost her brother Dennis Squires to suicide in 2018. She hopes the tournament sends the message that 'it's OK to not be OK.' (Stephen Miller/CBC)

At the Dennis Squires Memorial Tournament, winning takes a back seat to honouring the memory of a life cut short and continuing the conversation around mental health.

The second annual basketball tournament wrapped up Sunday at Mount Pearl Senior High School with many of Squires's family and friends in attendance, including his sister, Lori Letto.

Squires died by suicide in August of 2018.

"Dennis was a big sports person. Basketball was his passion, his lifestyle, his outlook," Letto said.

"It was a real brotherhood for him."

While the tournament was free to attend, Squires's mother and Letto took charity donations and sold tickets for various prizes at the event.

All proceeds went to the Canadian Mental Health Association, with players in the tournament collecting pledges prior to the games.

The Blue Drivers beat Diablo with a final score of 106 to 78 to win the men's division championship. Next year organizers hope to add female divisions. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

The Blue Drivers beat the Diablos with a final score of 106 to 78, making them the big winners of the men's division.

Organizers plan to add women's and girls' divisions for next year, provided there's enough interest.

Encouraging conversation for young men

During the championship game, John Abbott, the CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador division of the Canadian Mental Health Association, manned a CMHA information booth and collected donations.

"Young men in particular are very reticent about talking about their feelings with their peers or with their family," Abbott said.

"It's an all-male tournament, hopefully the issues now can get talked about within their clubs, teams, communities and families."

After the tournament, participants huddled together one last time. Together, on the count of three, they cried out, "Dennis!" (Stephen Miller/CBC)

Abbott said it's an important conversation to have, with suicide being the second leading cause of death for males between the ages of 20 and 29.

Jon Pye, director of operations for Rock Basketball Inc., says as a personal friend of Squires, he was happy to coordinate the tournament.

Pye has played with and against Squires on the basketball court, and shared his passion for the sport.

"This tournament means everything to me. It was really special for me to be able to do it with Dennis's family and I think we're doing a really good thing here," Pye said.

"I couldn't be more happy and I look forward to it every year."

Jon Pye is the director of operations for Rock Basketball Inc. Pye is a former teammate and friend of Dennis Squires and says he was thrilled to coordinate the tournament. (Stephen Miller/CBC)

For the Squires family, the tournament is a way to try and make something positive out of a tragedy. They know they can't bring him back, but they hope they might make a difference in someone else's life.

Letto hopes the tournament will send a message to those struggling.

"It's OK not to be OK. Reach out, please speak up and get the help that you may need. There's no shame," Letto said.

"And we're all here, we all care."

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text) | http://www.crisisservicescanada.ca/ (chat)

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca.

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre.

Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or chat online at hopeforwellness.ca.

