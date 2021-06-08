Nunatsiavut delivers mental health kits to Nain to fight COVID-19 fatigue

Mary Dyson and her mom, Gwen Dyson, work on one of the crafts included in their mental health kit. (Submitted by Kim Oliver)

More than 500 mental health kits were recently packaged and delivered to homes in Nain, in an effort to help lift the spirits of people feeling isolated under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Susan Saksagiak, who helped package and distribute the kits — which included board games, journals, pens, crafts and toys — to the community, says they've been well received.

"I've seen some people post on Facebook about how they enjoyed how their children's faces lit up when they did receive the packages… I guess it just makes them happy and [they] just enjoy the board games and the card games and it's like a surprise, I guess," said Saksagiak, who runs Nain's Community Shed, which provides tools for people looking to learn or work on their woodworking skills. "Everybody likes receiving little prizes most of the time, I think."

The kits came from the Nunatsiavut Department of Health and Social Development, paid for with governmental COVID-19 relief funding. The kits were intended to help people feeling isolated due to being unable to visit and connect with family and friends during the pandemic.

DHSD staff in Nain — from left, Susan Saksagiak, Crystal Allen and Bertha Saimut — get ready to deliver mental health kits. (Submitted by Kim Oliver)

Department staff in Happy Valley-Goose Bay ordered the supplies to fill the kits and shipped them to the staff in Nain for packaging and delivery.

The pandemic has affected everyone in the community in some way or another, Saksagiak said. Some days are harder than others when people are unable to connect with family and friends in the same way they were able to before public health retrictions were put in place, she said, and she hopes the kits will bring people together and give them "a little bit of happiness."

It's not just about what's in the kits, says Saksagiak.

A partially completed diamond painting by Mary Dyson. (Submitted by Kim Oliver)

"I know it might just seem like a board game or a dinky or a squishy but I think sometimes the best gifts come from like families being together, that time spent together.… Sometimes it brings the best relief and boosts people's mental health. So I'm hoping that is what it did."

Once the kits were completed, any remaining items were donated to community organizations in Nain, including the women's shelter, emergency shelter and daycare and after-school programs.

