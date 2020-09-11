Deer Lake RCMP say shots fired stemmed from mental health crisis

Parts of Deer Lake were shuttered Thursday after a man fired two shots in his garage during what the RCMP say was a mental health crisis.

Police say the man was taken safely into custody and nobody was hurt.

Residents on several streets and students in three schools were told to stay inside.

Officers responded to a home in a residential area at noon after reports of shots fired. After the man fired shots in his garage, police said in a press release Friday, he went to a neighbouring garage with the gun and refused to leave.

After more than four hours of negotiations, the man left the garage and went willingly to the hospital in Corner Brook.

There is no word on whether the man is facing charges.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador