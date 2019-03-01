Mennonite Central Committee leaving Labrador after 65 years of service

The Mennonite Central Committee is leaving Labrador after 65 years of service, but is leaving behind is its lasting contributions to the region, says the executive director for the agency.

"Right now it's a lot of sadness for me personally, but also for the many other people that have served in Newfoundland and Labrador," Rick Cober Bauman told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

MCC Canada has announced it will end its work in Labrador by the end of March.

"It's not a decision that's taken lightly, and it is certainly one we know has broad implications."

The MCC is a worldwide, non-profit, ministry of Anabaptist churches that works to help relief efforts, development and peace in unstable regions. The group has been in operation since 1920, and has been set up in Newfoundland since 1954 and Labrador since 1960.

On Tuesday the agency announced it will be leaving Labrador. Cober Bauman said their efforts and resources are now needed elsewhere, specifically on the global stage in developing countries where violent conflict is prevalent.

"We have more displaced and refugee people in the world today than we've had at any time since the end of World War II," Cober Bauman said.

"MCC has a high priority on peacebuilding work and working with displaced and uprooted people, so part of what has shaped our decision to end our work in Labrador has been the decision to shift more of our resources into those kinds of needs."

More than churches

Cober Bauman said his agency's work is never about planting a church; rather they are invited to communities and work closely with other organizations, including other churches, to help those communities.

Whether it's food, clothing or blankets, the council tries to provide life necessities to people in need. And sometimes those necessities are more abstract, as when they were asked to help protect a way of life and a history of the Innu people of Labrador.

"We had an invitation, and interestingly it was to help set up and manage a small resource centre, gathering various photographs, and writings, and the many collected pieces of information, and data and resources that had to do with Innu communites in Labrador," said Cober Bauman, "in hopes that in part it could eventually become a part of the curriculum for the school."

